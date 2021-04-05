Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Decreased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $455,786,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.62.

ZM stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $318.66. 23,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,349,843. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at $67,612,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

