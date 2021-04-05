Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 7.9%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 597,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 172,097,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Zomedica alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

There is no company description available for Zomedica Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.