Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

