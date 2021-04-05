Zel Market Capitalization Achieves $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $189.23 or 0.00324218 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00080350 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00108547 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars.

