Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $479.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $170.63 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

