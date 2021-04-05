Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to “Hold”

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

TMDX stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,890. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 87,548 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.