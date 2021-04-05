Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.
NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.
