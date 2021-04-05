Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

