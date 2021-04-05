Zacks: Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. FVCBankcorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FVCBankcorp.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FVCB. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $239.52 million, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $115,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

