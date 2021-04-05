Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will announce $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $3.09. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.07 to $12.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.06.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $276.49 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $294.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,306,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,715,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

