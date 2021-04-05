Zacks: Brokerages Expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. East West Bancorp posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,886,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,082,000 after buying an additional 941,966 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 595,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

