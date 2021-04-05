Zacks: Brokerages Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to announce sales of $335.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $353.80 million. Azul posted sales of $632.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Azul.

A number of research firms have commented on AZUL. Santander lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Azul by 53.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Azul by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

AZUL stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.87. 31,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,251. Azul has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

