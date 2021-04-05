Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,734 shares of company stock valued at $703,092. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 82,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

