Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.34. ResMed reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

RMD opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ResMed has a 12 month low of $140.29 and a 12 month high of $224.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in ResMed by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,514,000 after acquiring an additional 351,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,521,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,874,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in ResMed by 535.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,002,000 after acquiring an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

