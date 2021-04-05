Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on MESA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

In related news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $494.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

