Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will post $573.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $623.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $637.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $276,478,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $51,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

