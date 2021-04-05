Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.14 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

APD stock opened at $284.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.19. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $185.25 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. First American Bank increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

