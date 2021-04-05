Zacks: Analysts Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post $33.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.25 million and the highest is $34.10 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $31.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $134.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $137.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $138.42 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE UBA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.16 million, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

