Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post $261.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $371.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $945.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTDR opened at $25.68 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

