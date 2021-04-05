Zacks: Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.53 Million

Brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $494.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $498.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $305.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $307,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,843 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,019,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,320,627 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 606,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $22,226,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

