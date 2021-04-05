Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post $125.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $104.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $529.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $530.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $572.33 million, with estimates ranging from $565.00 million to $582.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,997. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.34 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.