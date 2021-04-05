Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.78. The Southern reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

