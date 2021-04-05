Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. SPS Commerce also posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.94. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

