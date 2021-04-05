Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post sales of $67.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $67.80 million. QCR posted sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QCR.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in QCR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,066. The company has a market capitalization of $766.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.
