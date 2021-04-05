Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Equities analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post sales of $67.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.70 million and the highest is $67.80 million. QCR posted sales of $52.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year sales of $269.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 157,601 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in QCR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,066. The company has a market capitalization of $766.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

