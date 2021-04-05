Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 522.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 500,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 46.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

