Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Intellicheck by 567.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

