Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report $171.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.70 million and the lowest is $165.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $162.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $669.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $676.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $668.13 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $675.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. 54,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $29,900,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth $3,359,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

