YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.78

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 987725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $507.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 17,512 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 874,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.