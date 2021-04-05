Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $13.13 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $63.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

