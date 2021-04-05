Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,146,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,361,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $78,672.18.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yext by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 555.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Yext by 115.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 285,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 153,102 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

