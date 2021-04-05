Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

