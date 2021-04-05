XMax Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.60 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. XMax has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $5.90 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,244,879,788 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

