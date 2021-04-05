Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.06.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,528. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.61. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

