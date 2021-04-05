Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $25.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
XENE opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $676.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
