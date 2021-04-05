Wownero Price Down 41.8% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $11,615.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00075307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00306008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.