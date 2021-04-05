Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE WIT opened at $6.50 on Friday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Wipro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,741,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wipro by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 643,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

