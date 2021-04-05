Wing Trading Up 21.9% This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $66.73 or 0.00113024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and $28.95 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00802865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,602,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,612 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

