William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) versus Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Head to Head Contrast

William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get William Hill alerts:

William Hill pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. William Hill pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares William Hill and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio William Hill $1.58 billion 2.48 -$34.35 million $0.54 27.69 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.58 billion 1.91 $161.81 million N/A N/A

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than William Hill.

Profitability

This table compares William Hill and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Hill N/A N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.25% 5.12% 3.15%

Volatility & Risk

William Hill has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for William Hill and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Hill 0 6 3 0 2.33 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats William Hill on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines. It also operates online betting and gaming business that provides in-play and pre-match sports betting services and a range of gaming products; and offers casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as telephone betting services. In addition, the company is involved in on-course betting operations. As at December 31, 2019, it operated 1,568 LBOs. William Hill plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.