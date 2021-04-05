Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

WLK opened at $91.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $97.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

