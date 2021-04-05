Wells Fargo & Company Raises State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $90.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.93.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,353,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

