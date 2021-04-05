Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,187 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of Viking Therapeutics worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after acquiring an additional 781,402 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 173,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 146,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKTX opened at $6.28 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $465.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

