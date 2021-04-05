Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.37% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.