Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.63 Million Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $11,915,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 656,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after buying an additional 541,032 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.50 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CALA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

