Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $28,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $372,747 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $31.03 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

