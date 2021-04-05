Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,184 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 664,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock worth $2,331,081 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,467.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.