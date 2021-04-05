Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 180.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Webster Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

