WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $86.99 million and approximately $54.45 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

