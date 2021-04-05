Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

WM stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $131.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,024. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $90.54 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

