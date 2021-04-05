Warburg Research Reiterates “€107.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €89.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

