Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 402,239 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $210,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,662,000 after purchasing an additional 201,505 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,756,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.62 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.33 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

