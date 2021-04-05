Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €130.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €122.91 ($144.60).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €123.50 ($145.29) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €43.21 ($50.84) and a fifty-two week high of €131.55 ($154.76). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of €104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

